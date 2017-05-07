There wasn’t a dry eye in the house on Saturday’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ when a teenage hopeful took to the stage. Sixteen-year-old Harry Gardner reduced the judging panel to tears after he took to the piano to play his self-penned song, ‘Not Alone’. The touching ballad was written especially for the Essex lad’s nan, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s three years ago.

ITV Harry Gardner

And in a sad turn of events, Harry, who won a place through to the next round, has revealed that his grandmother has died since his audition. The teenager shared the sad news on Facebook, saying that she passed away just a few days before his audition aired. “So sad to say my nan, one of the most influential people in my life, has passed away,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has supported my song Not Alone which was written about her and is continuing to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK. Goodnight nan x.” Harry’s poignant audition left both Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon in tears, with Amanda telling him: “It really moved me. I just wish your grandmother could see what you’ve done today because she’d be so proud of you.”

ITV

Alesha added: “It takes real courage to put your heart and soul into a song like you did. It was a fantastic audition.” Harry won four yeses from the judges, sending him through to the next round. ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ continues next Saturday night on ITV at 8pm. Harry has set up a fundraising page to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK which has so far raised over £8,000. If you want to donate you can do so here.