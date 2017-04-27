‘Britain’s Got Talent’ bosses have furiously denied claims young magician Issy Simpson ‘copied’ a magic trick she performed on Saturday (22 April) night’s show.

The eight-year-old magician was seen trying out for the ITV talent show with an impressive routine, including a card trick she used on Simon Cowell, which ended with her revealing the card he’d picked was on her T-shirt all along.

However, another magic act, Carl Leek, has since claimed to The Sun that he performed the same trick to the ‘BGT’ judges a week prior at another set of auditions.

He told the paper he’d believed Issy’s card trick was “literally a carbon copy” of his, and claimed he had received four ‘yeses’ from Simon, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon after he’d performed it at the Birmingham try outs.