‘Britain’s Got Talent’ finalist Issy Simpson has revealed she could already be set for fame across the Atlantic, as she’s had an invitation to appear on Ellen DeGeneres’s talk show.

In Tuesday’s (30 May) semi-finals, child magician Issy sailed through to the last round of the competition, with a live routine that saw her correctly predicting a string of choices that the judging panel would make.

Syco/Thames/Dymond Issy discovers she's through to the final

After being branded a “witch” by Simon Cowell (he meant it in a good way, we promise!), Issy was left speechless when she received the most votes from viewers at home, and has now revealed that the best could well be yet to come for her.

C Flanigan via Getty Images Ellen Degeneres

Issy is one of four hopefuls to have already bagged a spot in this year’s ‘BGT’ live final, alongside fellow magicians Matt Edwards and DNA, as well as aspiring singer Kyle Tomlinson.

The semi-finals continue on Wednesday night (31 May) at 7.30pm on ITV, with eight spots still left to be filled by the public, as well as the judges’ wildcard choice.

