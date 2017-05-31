’Britain’s Got Talent’ bosses have confirmed that this year’s final will now take place on Saturday 3 June, one night earlier than originally planned. The live show has been moved following the news that the BBC will air Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert live on Sunday 4 June.

ITV The 'BGT' judges

A statement from ITV explains: “Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert is bringing artists and the public together, and will raise funds for the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund. “ITV and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ have no desire to distract from this important cause, so we have taken the decision to move the Britain’s Got Talent Final from Sunday night.” The move also means the British Soap Awards will not air live as planned. Instead, these will be shown on Tuesday (6 June) at 8pm.

PA Archive/PA Images Ariana Grande

Ariana’s concert will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, with Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry among the other big stars confirmed to play. Fans who were in attendance at her Manchester Arena concert can register for free tickets, while the rest go on sale later this week. See all the information on how to be there here. ITV isn’t the first organisation to alter plans to help the cause, as Manchester United have also changed their Michael Carrick testimonial match kick-off time. The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live final will air at 7.30pm on Saturday 3 June.