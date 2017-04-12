The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ launch took place on Wednesday (12 April) afternoon, and the event left us with question… Where was everyone?! Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden were on the red carpet at the London launch, but sadly, there’s where the roll call of attendees ends.

Yes, not only did Simon Cowell, David Walliams and presenters Ant and Dec fail to show, but even Stephen Mulhern didn’t bother. Now, we know there are always unforeseen circumstances and issues which can cause come into play... but really? None of them could make it? We can’t help feeling a little disappointed.

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for the show for comment, but it’s believed that Simon missed the event as he has ‘America’s Got Talent’ commitments. The Sun is also reporting that Ant and Dec are busy taking some well-earned time off, following the ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ finale over the weekend.

‘BGT’ returns to our screens on Saturday (15 April), and Simon is already tipping one act to win. Speaking earlier this week, the music mogul singled out one group to praise and explained: “They’ve got a shot at winning, I think. I remember on the day thinking that it was special.”