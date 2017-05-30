Matt Edwards will be hoping that when he takes to the stage on tonight’s live ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-final, it will go better than his appearance on today’s ‘Good Morning Britain’.
The magician was being interviewed by Eamonn Holmes, Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Arnold on the ITV breakfast show when he asked the hosts if they’d like to see a trick.
Unfortunately, things didn’t go quite to plan.
Pulling out a deck of superhero cards, Matt immediately dropped one, which was pointed out by Eamonn.
“Shh, what if you’ve just highlighted part of the trick?” Charlotte warned her co-presenter.
After reassuring them that it was a genuine accident, he asked Eamonn to pick out a card, but couldn’t show anyone.
The only problem was, the name of the superhero was clear for Matt - and everyone else - to see.
Undeterred, Matt then popped a lolly in his mouth, which he eventually pulled out to reveal had been sculpted into Batman’s face and mask.
*Slow handclap*
Fingers crossed for tonight, Matt!
The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finals continue this week on ITV at 7.30pm.