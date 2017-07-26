‘Britain’s Got Talent’ finalist Julia Carlile has undergone the first of her surgeries, paid for by show producer Simon Cowell. Earlier this year, Julia made it through to the grand finale of ‘BGT’ as a member of the dance troupe MerseyGirls. The group revealed prior to their performance that it could well be the last time they all dance together, as 15-year-old Julia was to undergo surgery for her scoliosis, which could leave her unable to perform.

Syco/Thames/Dymond MerseyGirls

However, when it was revealed that another type of surgery - which costs around £78,000 - was available in the US, music mogul Simon stepped in and offered to foot the medical bills. MerseyGirls posted a Twitter update on Tuesday (25 July), revealing that Julia was in recovery from the first of the ops, also posting a photo of the teenager in her hospital bed. The post said: “We are so proud of her and missing her so much want to give her a MASSIVE HUG, our girl is a fighter.”

Julia has done it! First op done, we are so proud of her and missing her so much want to give her a MASSIVE HUG, our girl is a fighter❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/9mjOXrlrSd — Mersey Girls (@MerseyGirls) July 25, 2017

Our girl is out of her first op! She is doing well,we would like to say @SimonCowell thank you @AleshaOfficial you made our dreams come true pic.twitter.com/mgPffbSDNl — Mersey Girls (@MerseyGirls) July 25, 2017

Speaking about Simon’s decision to pay for her vertebral body tethering procedure - an operation that involves surgeons fixing screws into the back - Julia told the Liverpool Echo last month: “I’m beyond happy and it means we can carry on dancing together for the rest of our lives. “He didn’t have to do it and he has changed my life. There are no words to thank him for how grateful we are. It’s just unbelievable.” MerseyGirls - who changed their name from Just Us earlier in the competition - received the Golden Buzzer from ‘BGT’ judge Alesha Dixon early on in this year’s series. They eventually made it through to the final, finishing in ninth place, with musician Tokio Myers being crowned the winner.