Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon are back as the good, the bizarre and the downright dreadful brave the buzzers in the new series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent‘.
In past years we’ve seen the show won by incredible gymnasts, awe-inspiring dance acts and two very talented dogs, so we can’t wait to see what they’ve got in store for us this time around.
As we kiss our Saturday nights goodbye again and meet a brand new batch of hopefuls, let us take you back over series past, as we unearth what some of the show’s most talked about contestants are up to now.
Britain's Got Talent: Where Are They Now?