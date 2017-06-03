Tokio Myers has been named the winner of this year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, following his stunning performance in this year’s live final.
He was crowned champion in Saturday’s (3 June) live show, with Ant and Dec revealing that more than two and a half million votes had been cast in the 16 minutes the phonelines were open.
Child magician Issy Simpson and comedian Daliso Chaponda finished in second and third place respectively, but it was the extraordinary musician who won over the public the most, bagging the £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.
Tokio was visibly stunned when the news of his victory was announced, first falling to the floor before eventually picking up his eight-year-old competitor in a celebratory gesture.
Speaking to the hosts, he commented: “What the hell? What’s going on? I can’t believe what’s just happened. Thank you!”
The judges were suitably pleased with the outcome of the night, with David Walliams remarking that Tokio would be a “fantastic ambassador for the show”, and Amanda Holden agreeing: “It’s amazing for [‘BGT’] and it’s amazing for the Royal Variety. It reminds me of when Diversity won… it’s the same kind of vibe.”
Alesha Dixon noted that the newly-crowned winner was “super-talented and really fresh”, while Simon added: “Issy, eight years old, she’s got a lot of great things in front of her. But Tokio right now… I am thrilled for him.”
Re-live the stirring performance that cemented Tokio’s place in the ‘BGT’ hall of fame in the video below...