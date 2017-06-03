Tokio Myers has been named the winner of this year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, following his stunning performance in this year’s live final.

He was crowned champion in Saturday’s (3 June) live show, with Ant and Dec revealing that more than two and a half million votes had been cast in the 16 minutes the phonelines were open.

Child magician Issy Simpson and comedian Daliso Chaponda finished in second and third place respectively, but it was the extraordinary musician who won over the public the most, bagging the £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.