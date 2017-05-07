The 57-year-old treated us all to his own unique interpretation of some of the UK’s most famous names, including Dot Cotton, Louis Walsh, the Queen and, bravest of all, Simon Cowell .

That’s something impressionist Irshad Sheikh found out after he was buzzed by all four judges on Saturday’s show, but still managed to get through to the next stage of auditions.

Never mind the golden buzzer sending ‘ Britain’s Got Talent ’ acts through to the semi-finals, it seems even the dreaded red buzzers can get you through to the next round in the latest series.

In fact, they were all so amused that they all had a complete change of heart and sent him through to the next round.

Even the audience started chanting “off, off, off”, but when Irshad asked if he could finish his act, off he went again, much to the amusement of the judging panel.

He was rubbish. So much so that Simon declared him to be “the worst impressionist we’ve had on the show in 11 years”.

2. Attraction Jules and Matisse aren’t the only winners who faced a backlash, though, with Attraction’s victory being met with a lukewarm reception from some critics, due to the fact they’re originally from Hungary (The Sun wrote at the time: “To us it makes a mockery of the show’s premise if foreign acts enter, let alone win.”)



Simon Cowell brushed off the controversy, though, insisting: “I see it as a testament to how we are as a country. We want everyone to do well, no matter where they are from. It’s a positive not a negative.”

3. Susan Boyle Ken McKay/Rex/ITV



However, by the time she made it through to the live finals, producers were accused of exploiting a vulnerable woman, with reports repeatedly suggesting she was struggling to cope with the media attention surrounding her.



Writing in the Daily Mail, Simon Cowell has later said: "Looking back on it all, it has become clear to me that we didn't handle the situation with Susan as well as we could have. Yet to be honest, when I analyse exactly what happened, I don't know that I could have done it any differently."

4. Hollie Steel And on the subject of exploiting those in a vulnerable position, 10-year-old Hollie Steel’s performance in the ‘BGT’ semi-finals back in 2009 made the headlines, when she broke down in tears during a performance of ‘Edelweiss’, asking if she could start it all again.



Although Simon Cowell later allowed her to perform again at the end of the show, it was a memorably uncomfortable moment for ‘BGT’ viewers, who questioned whether children should be allowed to take part in such a high-pressure competition.

5. Ariscandra Libantino The subject of featuring young children on the show reared its head again in 2013, when Arisxandra’s performance of ‘One Night Only’ was criticised by some viewers, who suggested a song about a one night stand probably wasn’t the appropriate choice for an 11-year-old girl.

6. David Walliams And His Golden Buzzer



However, David was Each year, the judges are given one chance to put fast-track an act through to the semi-finals by hitting the golden buzzer, which has given memorable ‘BGT’ moments to acts like Paddy and Nico, Revelation Avenue and Callum Scott.However, David was met with a backlash from viewers when he made the unpopular decision to put through Christian Spridon, after his *ahem* unique take on Tom Jones’s ‘Sex Bomb’.

7. Kelly Brook’s Brief Stint On The Panel Ken McKay/Rex/Shutterstock Simon Cowell is no stranger to hiring and firing TV judges at the drop of a hat, but one star who was not happy with being given the boot was Kelly Brook, who later hit out at the show when she was sacked after just six days.



Claiming she was“relieved” to have been let go early, she added: “[Simon] was hours late. We would have to start at 9am and he wouldn't get there until 1pm. It was disrespectful to me, Amanda Holden and Piers Morgan. Throughout my career, if I have a call time of 9am, I'll be there at 8.30am ready to go. Simon didn't work like that, it was his party and he did it his way.



“It wasn't what I wanted to do anyway, I wanted to act. So when it didn't work out I wasn't bothered, it meant I could go back to doing what I really wanted to do."

8. Jennifer Lopez Puts On A Raunchy Show Ken McKay/Rex/Shutterstock When Jenny From The Block paid a visit to ‘BGT’ in 2013, her skimpy on-stage costume and dance routine raised eyebrows among more conservative viewers, prompting complaints to Ofcom about whether the number was suitable for a family audience.



J-Lo later insisted: “I don’t think I’m any racier than any other female pop artist. OK, I’ll wear a sexy outfit, but I think it’s more because my body shape’s a little different to other body shapes, so that’s not very fair.”

10. Doctor Gore After viewers complained to Ofcom, the broadcasting regulator eventually ruled that ‘BGT’ had breached their code by showing one of the gruesome illusionist’s more graphic numbers way back in the show’s first series.

11. Marc Métral And Wendy Jules and Matisse weren’t the only animal act who caused a stir in 2015, with ventriloquist Marc Métral being accused of mistreating his dog by making her wear a mask around her muzzle as part of their routine.