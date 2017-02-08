‘Britain’s Next Top Model’ is to break new ground in its upcoming series, by featuring its first ever transgender contestant.
The eleventh series of the hit reality show will be airing on Lifetime next month, and the 12 new contestants battling it out for a start in the modelling industry with agency Models 1 have now been unveiled.
Among them is 22-year-old Talulah-Eve Brown, the current holder of Miss Transgender Birmingham, who is to be the first ever trans hopeful to compete on the show.
She’s said in her introductory interview she believes she can win the show because she’s “versatile”, “instantly recognisable” and there’s “no one like her” around.
In addition to her pageant work, Talulah-Eve has already made a name for herself in the fashion world, having served as an ambassador for Marie Claire’s Break Free campaign in 2016.
Also vying for the coveted modelling contract are self-professed “English rose with great boobs” Victoria Clay, who says she moves in the same social circles as Leonardo DiCaprio, and tattooed tomboy Bianca Thomas, who says she wants to encourage others with body art to break into modelling.
Tallulah Bluebell, an artist who attended the BRIT school, and cheerleading events manager Simone Murphy are also on the line-up.
Former ‘Top Model’ runner-up Abbey Clancy will once again be returning to host, revealing: “These girls are really pushed to the limit in a series of testing shoots and challenges.
“Expect tears, tantrums, triumphs and surprise departures.”
