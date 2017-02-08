‘Britain’s Next Top Model’ is to break new ground in its upcoming series, by featuring its first ever transgender contestant.

The eleventh series of the hit reality show will be airing on Lifetime next month, and the 12 new contestants battling it out for a start in the modelling industry with agency Models 1 have now been unveiled.

Among them is 22-year-old Talulah-Eve Brown, the current holder of Miss Transgender Birmingham, who is to be the first ever trans hopeful to compete on the show.