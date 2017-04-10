British Airways Might Be Scrapping Free Meals On Long-Haul Flights

British Airways may scrap free meals on its long-haul flights, the company’s chairman has said.

The news comes after the airline ditched its complimentary menu on some short-haul flights earlier this year, in favour of selling Marks & Spencer goods instead.

The menu change left many of its customers reeling, with some calling the airline an “overpriced Ryanair”.

Despite it’s “rough start”, the airline’s chairman Alex Cruz said customers were warming to the new menu.