British Airways Might Be Scrapping Free Meals On Long-Haul Flights

British Airways may scrap free meals on its long-haul flights, the company’s chairman has said.
The news comes after the airline ditched its complimentary menu on some short-haul flights earlier this year, in favour of selling Marks & Spencer goods instead.
The menu change left many of its customers reeling, with some calling the airline an “overpriced Ryanair”.
Despite it’s “rough start”, the airline’s chairman Alex Cruz said customers were warming to the new menu.
Cruz told the Sunday Times: “It’s going great. Customers say to us: ‘Finally, I have good choices. No more chicken or beef’.”
When asked if the airline was considering extending its M&S offerings to long-haul economy class, he said: “We might do it.”
BA’s short-haul menu includes a number of fresh options as well as packaged products from M&S, ranging from £1 to £4.95.
The food was made available on flights from Heathrow and Gatwick on 11 January 2017, and will be available from London City and London Stansted by summer 2017.
The menu change came after customers highlighted they were unhappy with the short-haul economy catering and wanted more choice.
New breakfast options on the menu include:
- Greek style natural yogurt with summer berry compote and granola (£1.95).
- Classic fruit salad with pineapple, melon, mango, apple, kiwi and blueberries (£3.10).
- M&S Café bacon roll with pork from British farmers (£4.75).
- Tomato and mozzarella focaccia (£4.75).
Some of the sandwich options include:
- Aberdeen Angus beef and red onion chutney bloomer (£4.75).
- Cheese ploughman’s with nine-month aged farmhouse mature cheddar and vine ripened tomatoes, pickle and mixed salad (£3.00).
There are also a wide range of snacks such as assorted nuts, salted cashews and Percy Pig sweets.