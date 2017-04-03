Babies born in Britain cry more than those born in other parts of the world, a new study has found.

In the first attempt to create a “universal” crying chart, researchers at the University of Warwick found babies in Canada, Italy and Netherlands also cry noticeably more than those born in other countries.

On average, they found babies around the world cry for around two hours per day in first two weeks and peak at two hours 15 mins at six weeks.

This crying reduces to one hour 10 minutes by week 12.