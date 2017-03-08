A British backpacker who was rescued after stumbling “almost zombie-like” into a remote petrol station in the Australian outback is recovering from her alleged two-month kidnap ordeal.

The 22-year-old tourist, who has not been named, was allegedly held captive and repeatedly raped by her former boyfriend.

She was taken to hospital after walking into a Queensland service station with visible bruises, leading station’s owner to raise the alarm on Sunday.

The woman faces a wait to return to the UK due to her passport being damaged by the suspect.

After tearfully nodding when asked if the abuse was suffered at the hands of her partner, the tourist left without paying and was pursued by the owner, according to reports.