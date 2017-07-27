British Boy, 8, Missing From Praia Da Luz Resort Madeleine McCann Disappeared From Is Found

An eight-year-old British boy who vanished from the same Algarve holiday resort where Madeleine McCann was last seen, has been found.

The unnamed child had been missing from Praia da Luz for several hours on Thursday afternoon, Portugal’s CMJournal said.

It cited Conceicao Duarte, Captain of the Port of Lagos, as stating the child disappeared from the village, not the beach as had been initially claimed.