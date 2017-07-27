British Boy, 8, Missing From Praia Da Luz Resort Madeleine McCann Disappeared From Is Found

An eight-year-old British boy who vanished from the same Algarve holiday resort where Madeleine McCann was last seen, has been found.
The unnamed child had been missing from Praia da Luz for several hours on Thursday afternoon, Portugal’s CMJournal said.
It cited Conceicao Duarte, Captain of the Port of Lagos, as stating the child disappeared from the village, not the beach as had been initially claimed.
A resident of Praia da Luz said the National Republican Guard was “knocking door to door in search of a child.”
SICNoticias broke the news the boy had been found within hours of the alarm. It is unknown if he is an expat or a holidaymaker.
Madeleine was nearly four when she vanished in 2007 from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz as her parents dined with friends at a tapas bar nearby. The McCanns have spoken of their bitter regret about leaving her and two-year-old twins Sean and Amelie alone.
The missing girl would now be a teenager. The family has never given up the search for their daughter and remain hopeful she is alive.