British Diver Pursued By 13ft Tiger Shark For 4 Mile Swim Back To Shore

A British diver has told how he was forced to fend off a 13ft tiger shark with a spear gun as it followed him during a 4.7-mile swim back to the Australian shore. John Craig had been spearfishing with a friend near Shark Bay in Western Australia when he got into difficulty and lost sight of his boat. The 34-year-old, who is originally from Sunderland but moved to Australia two years ago, described his panic as he was left stranded alone in open water.

Dave Fleetham via Getty Images John Craig was followed for 4.7miles by a particularly persistence Tiger Shark (file picture)

“I was trying to splash and scream and shout to get my friend’s attention,” he told BBC Breakfast. “All of the splashing, I could feel my heart rate up because I was panicking that I had been left, and after about five or 10 minutes of this I just put my head in the water to check I was still in the same place, and then at arm’s reach there was this huge 13ft tiger shark. “It was at that moment I realised I have just got to forget about the boat and go totally into survival mode.

“I just kept my head in the water, watched what the big tiger shark was doing, and it kept coming back towards me. It would circle me and kind of dart in and I just had to use my spear gun to try and fend it off and try and keep it at a safe distance. “I knew the boat wasn’t coming back, so my only option was to swim to shore, and I knew it was 4.7 miles to get to the beach, and that’s an awful long swim with a 13ft long tiger shark.” Craig, who has worked as diving instructor for 10 years, said the shark followed him as he swam towards the shore.