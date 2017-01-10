Tuesday marks one year to the day since the death of the legendary David Bowie.

Suitable tributes flooded the internet like this example from BBC Newsnight.

David Bowie died a year ago today. Back in 1999 he made this incredible prediction about how the internet would change our lives forever pic.twitter.com/ITF9Wv6jlC — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 10, 2017

And this lovely animation from NME.

One year without David Bowie pic.twitter.com/cG0rgAUnSU — NME (@NME) January 10, 2017

Then British Gas inexplicably got involved.

Morning all. A year today we lost a pop icon David Bowie, time flys don't it? We're here till 10pm if you need anything. Thanks, Paul #RipDB — British Gas Help (@BritishGasHelp) January 10, 2017

OK...

@BritishGasHelp Paul; turn your autocorrect on, mate. And try to not be so blasé about something people truly care about. — ire 🌊 (@irepad) January 10, 2017

Let’s count the wrongs.

1/2) It’s ‘flies’ not ‘flys’ and ‘doesn’t’ not ‘don’t’.

@BritishGasHelp "time flys don't it" My God. "Time flies, doesn't it" is what you were looking for. You know this is visible to the public? — Brian Keen (@thebriankeen) January 10, 2017

3) The hashtag is wrong.

Most people are using # DavidBowie, # Bowieforever or something similar but #RipDB appears to be mainly associated with a “Darius” last year.

Twitter

4) It’s hardly appropriate.

@BritishGasHelp A really brazen attempt to hijack a Hashtag that has nothing to do with your business. Paul - you should be ashamed — GrumpyMcGrumpface (@grumpyoldchris) January 10, 2017

5) It’s not your typical use of corporate Twitter.

@BritishGasHelp this is a cracking example of how not to do social media. — Tinfoil Pants (@notquitededd) January 10, 2017

Whilst ‘Paul’ sent the original tweet, other people manning the account appear to be confused by the furore.

@Waldmeisterei Hi Kat, we have a couple & this one is for customers who need our help & advice. Cheers, Claire — British Gas Help (@BritishGasHelp) January 10, 2017

@BritishGasHelp

", time flys don't it"

That's really bad taste. I'm shocked a business account has written that. — Ted (@tedreally) January 10, 2017

@tedreally Hi Ted, this is a bit worrying! I'm sorry if we've offended. Please can you DM details of what your post is about? Thanks, Janina — British Gas Help (@BritishGasHelp) January 10, 2017

Eventually poor Paul chipped in again to explain the tweet.

Hey, David Bowie meant so much to me. I didn't mean to offend anyone & I only wanted to pay tribute to a master songwriter & true icon ^Paul — British Gas Help (@BritishGasHelp) January 10, 2017

British Gas has been contacted for comment.