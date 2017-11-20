British Gas Owner, Centrica, To Scrap Standard Variable Tariffs For New Customers

The energy giant called on the Government and energy watchdog Ofgem to engage with it over the reforms to help create a fairer market without enforcing price controls.

The Big Six energy supplier has also vowed to introduce simpler bills and a new fixed-term default tariff for customers who do not shop around for the best deal once their tariff finishes.

British Gas owner Centrica has said it will scrap standard gas and electricity tariffs (STV) for new customers ahead of Government plans to impose a price cap on the costly energy products.

It urged Ofgem to follow its lead and remove STVs from the energy market to encourage more customers to switch tariffs.

While group chief executive Iain Conn recognised the need for the market to improve, he said price caps on products would set the industry back.

He said: “We believe more action is needed and are ready to play a leading role.

“Today we have set out the unilateral actions we will take to improve the UK energy market for our customers.

“This starts with the withdrawal of the standard variable tariff which contributes to lower levels of customer engagement.

“We also believe that further measures by Ofgem and the Government are required so that together we can create a market that works for everyone, where there is improved transparency and a fairer allocation of costs currently included in the energy bill.

“We have long advocated that the end of the standard variable tariff is the best way to encourage customers to shop around for the best energy deal.

“But we also need a fairer way to pay for the changing energy system by removing Government policy costs from energy bills.

“This will be fairer for everyone and especially those who struggle most with their bills.”

Britain’s Big Six are bracing for a raft of regulatory changes after the Government announced that a price cap will be imposed on poor-value energy tariffs.