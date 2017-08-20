The vast majority (83%) of British Jews believe the Labour Party is too tolerant of anti-Semitism among its MPs, members and supporters, a poll suggests. This compared with 19% for the Conservatives and 36% for the Liberal Democrats, according to the YouGov survey for Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA). The poll follows criticism of Labour’s response to anti-Semitism in its ranks, although the party committed in its general election manifesto to “build a society and world free from all forms of racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia”.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an event on antisemitism within his party in June 2016

British Jews are also split on how well institutions protect them. According to the survey, 65% believe the Government does not do enough to protect British Jews, while 52% think the Crown Prosecution Service could do more. Sizeable minorities thought the police (41%) and the courts (47%) could do more, while only 39% of British Jews felt confident that anti-Semitic hate crime would be prosecuted. The poll comes after the Community Security Trust, which monitors anti-Semitism in Britain, reported a record number (767) of anti-Semitic hate incidents in the UK in the first six months of 2017. Despite this, the CAA/YouGov survey suggests anti-Semitism, measured by how many respondents agreed with seven anti-Semitic statements, has been in decline over the past three years, dropping to 36% in 2017. Gideon Falter, chairman of Campaign Against Antisemitism, said: “We now have data that show that in a very British way, fairly and quietly, Britons have been rejecting anti-Semitic prejudice.

PA Wire/PA Images Sir Eric Pickles says 'modern anti-Semitism has been allowed to flourish in the left of British politics'