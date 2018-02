British LGBT Awards Unveil 2018 Nominations Shortlist

British LBGT Awards bosses have announced nominees for this year’s event.

A string of global or LGBT+ stars across the TV, music and entertainment world, and ‘straight allies’ who work to advance the rights of LGBT communities, have been recognised.

Those nominated for LGBT+ ‘Celebrity of the Year’ include trans activist and ‘Orange Is The New Black’ star Laverne Cox, singer Demi Lovato, presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Susan Calman.