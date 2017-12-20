Visiting The British Man Spending His 30th Christmas In A US Jail

Last week, as soon as I got off the plane from Guantanamo Bay, I went to see my client Kris Maharaj, in Miami. It is hard to know what is more depressing – men being held in the Cuban prison base for 16 years without being charged with a crime, or Kris’ case.

British citizen Kris has been held for nearly 31 years now, after a farce of a trial where the judge was arrested on the third day for taking bribes. Kris’ lawyer failed to present six alibi witnesses who would have proved that he could not have committed the crime.

Kris is innocent. But in his case the government continues to insist, as they did in their latest legal brief, that innocence is not a legal issue that requires that a prisoner should be freed.

Kris is held in the South Florida Reception Center, which sounds like a welcome zone for people coming to enjoy the Sunshine State and its sandy beaches. It is not. To be sure, when I visited the sun was shining. It was a beautiful day. For the first time in many visits, the guards were uniformly friendly and efficient, and one was even humming a rather unrecognisable version of ‘Silent Night’ as he went through the metal detectors with me. But it was as if a dark cloud hung over the prison, a place where every effort at humanity seems forced and false. He sang about ‘heavenly peace,’ and yet I could only think about death.

I got through the security to the visitation room before Kris, so I had time to look around. The starlings were swirling across the sky. I counted half a dozen planes flying east towards Miami International Airport. All were reminders that Kris and his loyal wife Marita (78-years-old recently) would not be flying east to England for this Christmas – just as they have not flown home each of the previous 31 Christmases since Kris was locked up on October 16th, 1986. Marita will set a place for Kris in her cottage thirty miles north of here, but Kris will not miraculously walk in the door.