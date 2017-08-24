All Sections
    24/08/2017 10:55 BST | Updated 20/11/2017 12:53 GMT

    Victoria's Secret's 2017 Angels Have Been Announced And We're Checking For The Brits Like 👀

    🇬🇧

    Victoria’s Secret just announced the line-up of models who will be walking their catwalk this year and we’ve got some Brits representing.

    The competition was fierce this year and many a fine model was rejected, which has us wondering about the criteria... but that’s a story for another time. 

    However, we couldn’t be happier for all the ladies who made onto the coveted list and we wanted to give a special shout out to the British models we’ll be looking out for come show time: 

    Leomie Anderson 

    Scouted at 14, Anderson is a girl who spends her non-working hours giving TEDx talks and producing inspiring content on her website LAPP The Brand.

    Lily Donaldson 

    A post shared by Lily (@lilydonaldson) on

    Donaldson is a beauty with a heart of gold. Less into the world of social media and press, she focuses her efforts on charity work.

    Alexina Graham 

    A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

    A statuesque stunner, Graham is a global brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris - which takes more than good looks to achieve. She is also part of the Balmain x L’Oréal tribe. 

    We look forward to seeing the girls werk on the VS catwalk.  

