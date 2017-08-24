Victoria’s Secret just announced the line-up of models who will be walking their catwalk this year and we’ve got some Brits representing.
The competition was fierce this year and many a fine model was rejected, which has us wondering about the criteria... but that’s a story for another time.
However, we couldn’t be happier for all the ladies who made onto the coveted list and we wanted to give a special shout out to the British models we’ll be looking out for come show time:
Leomie Anderson
Scouted at 14, Anderson is a girl who spends her non-working hours giving TEDx talks and producing inspiring content on her website LAPP The Brand.
Lily Donaldson
Donaldson is a beauty with a heart of gold. Less into the world of social media and press, she focuses her efforts on charity work.
Alexina Graham
A statuesque stunner, Graham is a global brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris - which takes more than good looks to achieve. She is also part of the Balmain x L’Oréal tribe.
We look forward to seeing the girls werk on the VS catwalk.