The organiser of a British pop museum has defended the decision to showcase Honey G’s baseball cap alongside items previously owned by The Beatles and David Bowie.
The British Music Experience had been held at London’s O2 Arena for five years, and now has a new home at the Cunard Building on the waterfront in Liverpool.
Featured in the exhibit are Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress, David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust outfits and, perhaps controversially, Honey G’s dollar sign bomber jacket and baseball cap.
However, Harvey Goldsmith, the chairman of the museum, has insisted that the ‘X Factor’ rapper deserves her place in the exhibit because she and her fellow contestants are relevant, “whether you like it or not”.
He said (via BBC News): “I don’t think we’ve particularly singled out Honey G, but it’s just to show the range of what we’ve got.
“It’s a difficult judgement call because we want to be an all-inclusive exhibition that tells the history of how music morphed from the beginning all the way through until today. And that’s what it is today.”
The exhibit also contains a suit worn by John Lennon, Noel Gallagher’s guitar and a feather boa once sported by T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan.
After finishing in fifth place in last year’s ‘X Factor’, the novelty rapper was invited back to perform her debut single during the live final, a move which divided viewers, a lot of whom felt she’d been given an unfair advantage over her former competitors.
‘The Honey G Show’, released as part of a one-single deal on Simon Cowell’s record label, missed the top 100, peaking at 149 in the UK singles chart.