The organiser of a British pop museum has defended the decision to showcase Honey G’s baseball cap alongside items previously owned by The Beatles and David Bowie.

The British Music Experience had been held at London’s O2 Arena for five years, and now has a new home at the Cunard Building on the waterfront in Liverpool.

Featured in the exhibit are Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress, David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust outfits and, perhaps controversially, Honey G’s dollar sign bomber jacket and baseball cap.