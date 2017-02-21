A British Muslim teacher was left feeling “like a criminal” after he was banned from travelling to the US while on a school trip.

Juhel Miah was travelling with a group of pupils and colleagues from Llangatwg Comprehensive in Port Talbot when the incident happened last week.

The 25-year-old was removed from the aircraft in Reykjavik, Iceland, and said his luggage was taken from him and he was forced to stay in a “horrendous hotel”.

Miah is yet to be told why he was denied entry into the US. His removal from the flight comes after Donald Trump imposed a 120-day ban on refugees entering the US and a 90-day ban for most citizens of Libya, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen on January 27. The order also indefinitely barred any Syrians from entering the country.