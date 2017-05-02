All Sections
    02/05/2017 15:38 BST | Updated 03/05/2017 13:35 BST

    British People Reach Peak-Brit With Incredibly Polite (And Long) Queue Around Invisible Barriers

    'Is it weird that I feel proud?'

    Us Brits are good at a few key things including: queueing, moaning about being in a queue and pointing out there is a queue to those who try to get in front of us.

    But last night a group of Brits completely out-Britished themselves by forming an incredibly long and polite queue around invisible barriers.

    The queue, which is hundreds of people long, took place at an Ed Sheeran concert at the O2 Arena, Greenwich, on Monday night.

    The photo was uploaded to Reddit by user Andrew Last, who was attending the the concert.

    “I was at the O2 yesterday seeing Ed Sheeran, and the queue in the picture was for the standing ticket holders,” Last told The Evening Standard.  

    “People were obeying the invisible lines perfectly for the couple of minutes I was watching before I snapped the picture.”

    Reddit / Andrew Last

    “They had just started letting people into the venue, so the queue had started to move but, no one was trying to barge in,” he added.

    The snap has certainly resonated with fellow Redditors, with many Brits commenting that the photo makes them feel oddly patriotic.

    “It’s like a national super power,” commented one user.

    “As a Brit I won’t lie, this turns me on in a strange way,” said another.

    “Is it weird that I feel proud?” added another.

    Others were keen not to miss an opportunity to poke fun at the British tendency to queue for everything.

    “When a Brit stands still they form of a queue of one,” wrote one.

    “We queue everywhere, other than pubs,” another pointed out.

    “There’s so much queueing going on in this picture that the people in the top of the photo look out place not being in a queue,” one said. 

     

    [H/T Evening Standard]

