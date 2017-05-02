British People Reach Peak-Brit With Incredibly Polite (And Long) Queue Around Invisible Barriers

Us Brits are good at a few key things including: queueing, moaning about being in a queue and pointing out there is a queue to those who try to get in front of us.
But last night a group of Brits completely out-Britished themselves by forming an incredibly long and polite queue around invisible barriers.
The queue, which is hundreds of people long, took place at an Ed Sheeran concert at the O2 Arena, Greenwich, on Monday night.
The photo was uploaded to Reddit by user Andrew Last, who was attending the the concert.
“I was at the O2 yesterday seeing Ed Sheeran, and the queue in the picture was for the standing ticket holders,” Last told The Evening Standard.
“People were obeying the invisible lines perfectly for the couple of minutes I was watching before I snapped the picture.”
“They had just started letting people into the venue, so the queue had started to move but, no one was trying to barge in,” he added.
The snap has certainly resonated with fellow Redditors, with many Brits commenting that the photo makes them feel oddly patriotic.
“It’s like a national super power,” commented one user.
“As a Brit I won’t lie, this turns me on in a strange way,” said another.
“Is it weird that I feel proud?” added another.
Others were keen not to miss an opportunity to poke fun at the British tendency to queue for everything.
“When a Brit stands still they form of a queue of one,” wrote one.
[H/T Evening Standard]