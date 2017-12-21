2017 Has Been One Of The Most Demanding Years For The British Red Cross Since WWII

In 2017 the world faced a series of humanitarian emergencies, not least here in the UK. The Manchester bombing and London Bridge attack, closely followed by the Grenfell Tower fire, devastated families across the country and led to it being one of the most demanding years for the British Red Cross since WWII. Yet despite being a frightening and distressing year, it only renewed my confidence in the kindness of people and their desire to help one another. No matter what crises we collectively faced, I was constantly humbled by the strength of the human spirit and the generosity of the British public.

With their support, we raised an incredible £25m to support those affected by the Manchester bombing, London Bridge attacks and the Grenfell Tower fire. At Grenfell, over 600 British Red Cross volunteers were dispatched to West London and more than 200 tonnes of donated clothes, blankets and essential items were sorted through. Our family reunion teams helped people living overseas connect with their loved ones affected by the fire, and at the busiest times we had an average of 40 volunteers on site each day, from all over the country. We were overwhelmed by the number of people who wanted to help, so much so that we realised there is a need for a national database of Community Reserve Volunteers that can be called on when a crisis hits their local area. We aim to have 10,000 people signed up from across the country by 2019. This has always been the backbone of the British Red Cross - the strength of our volunteers. This year we had far too many dark moments to recount, but thankfully the public displayed a power of kindness that never waivered. Overseas we saw hurricanes and earthquakes cause widespread devastation, while food shortages in east Africa affected over 24 million people. Conflict continued to fuel humanitarian emergencies around the world - 600,000 people fled to Bangladesh, 70% of the Yemen population are in urgent need of assistance and 17 million people across the Lake Chad region are in need of support.

