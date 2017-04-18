ITV have confirmed that the British Soap Awards will take place on Saturday 3 June this year, and voting is now open to decide which soaps, stars and scenes make it onto this year’s shortlist.

Three of the accolades - Best Actor, Actress and Soap - will be voted for by you, and the longlists for each category have been revealed on the event’s official website.

ITV Philip Schofield will host the show

There are a whopping 15 nominees in those categories at the moment, with stars including Danny Miller and John Middleton (‘Emmerdale’), Danny Dyer and Scott Maslen (‘EastEnders’), and Jack P Shepherd and Simon Gregson (‘Coronation Street’).

June Brown, Lacey Turner and Diane Parish (‘EastEnders’) are among the stars on the Best Actress nominees list, along with Jane Danson and Kym Marsh ‘(Coronation Street’), and Charlotte Bellamy and Zoe Henry (‘Emmerdale’).

‘Hollyoaks’, ‘Coronation Street’, ‘EastEnders’, ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Doctors’ will battle it out for the highly-coveted Best Soap accolade.

The other 10 categories - which include Best Newcomer, Villain Of The Year, Best Young Actor and Scene Of The Year - will be decided upon by a panel of expert judges.

All of the winners will be announced at the ceremony, which takes place at The Lowry in Manchester, and for the first time ever, ITV will be screening the awards live.

Cast your vote and buy tickets for the awards here.

