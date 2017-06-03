However, as the ‘EastEnders’ clan found out the hard way, not everyone can be a winner, as the BBC1 soap picked up just one prize.

‘Emmerdale’ went home triumphant after Saturday (3 June) night’s British Soap Awards , leaving the Manchester event with an impressive six accolades.

All three of the night’s biggest prizes were won by ‘Emmerdale’, as it was crowned Best British Soap, while John Middleton and Charlotte Bellamy won the Best Actor and Actress prizes, respectively.

The show also won the Best Storyline prize for Ashley’s dementia, beating Hollyoaks’ moving teenage cancer plot, and the Bethany Platt grooming storyline which is currently unfolding in ‘Coronation Street’.

Their ITV stablemates ‘Corrie’ won four awards, ‘Hollyoaks’ took home three, leaving ‘EastEnders’ trailing behind with one.

See the full list of winners below...

Best Single Episode: ‘Emmerdale’ - Ashley’s Point Of View

Best Male Dramatic Performance: John Middleton (Ashley Thomas, ‘Emmerdale’)

Best Comedy Performance: Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma Winter, ‘Coronation Street)

Best Female Dramatic Performance: Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor, ‘Coronation Street’)

Best On-Screen Partnership: Richard Linnell and Kassius Nelson (Alfie Nightingale and Jade Albright, ‘Hollyoaks’)

Villain Of The Year: Lucy-Jo Hudson (Rhiannon Davis, ‘Doctors’)

Best Young Performance: Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow, ‘Coronation Street)

Best Storyline: ‘Emmerdale’ - Ashley’s Dementia

Best Newcomer: Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne, ‘Coronation Street’)

Scene Of The Year: ‘Hollyoaks’ - Jade Says Goodbye To Alfie

Best Actress: Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas, ‘Emmerdale’)

Best Actor: John Middleton (Ashley Thomas, ‘Emmerdale’)

Best British Soap: ‘Emmerdale’

The Tony Warren Award: Presented by Pam St Clement To ‘EastEnders’ scriptwriter Gilliam Richmond.

The British Soap Awards air on ITV on Tuesday 6 June.