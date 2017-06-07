15 Tweets That Sum Up The Sh**-Show That Is A British Summer

Every Brit knows that just because the calendar says June, it doesn’t mean the weather necessarily got the memo. In 24 hours you can go from scorching sunshine to torrential downpours and then back again (there’s a reason we make full use of the beer garden when the sun appears). These 15 tweets accurately sum up just how much of a shit-show the British ‘summertime’ really is. 1. Spending all winter waiting for summer to arrive.

2. Realising it has arrived.

3. Remembering this is what summer feels like.

4. Feeling seasonally betrayed.

What a cosy November evening. What are people doing for Christmas this year? — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) June 5, 2017

5. Continuing to dress for the weather you want, not the weather you’ve got.

Half of London is now looking out of the window at the almost biblical amount of rain & realising they didn't bring a coat to work. Summer. — James Calmus (@jayhoogle) June 2, 2017

6. Knowing that umbrellas are not the answer.

jesus christ, handling an umbrella in the wind and rain should be an olympic sport — perry (@perryjuby) June 6, 2017

7. Watching tourists think that umbrellas are the answer.

RIP all the umbrellas that didn't survive the #BritishSummertime wind and rain. You will be dearly missed. #rain #bringbackthesun🌧️☂️ pic.twitter.com/WDVGMx2f42 — Caroline and Sean (@CarolineAndSean) June 6, 2017

8. Hating yourself for bringing a coat on public transport.

Weather update: warm and grey. Like an elephant in a sauna. — innocent drinks (@innocent) June 2, 2017

9. Ensuring you complain loudly about it at any given moment.

Glad to see British summer time's finally arrived. Wetter than an otter's pocket this morning. pic.twitter.com/4a9FpP3qa0 — Jonathan Anderson (@sighs_of_fire) June 6, 2017

10. Deciding there is only one way to get through this weather.

In all seriousness, I don't think there's enough tea in the world that's gonna get me to brace this wind and rain today. — Kirsty Bates (@cursedteacakes) June 6, 2017

11. Resenting the necessary steps that have to be taken.

I succumbed and turned on the heating (in June) #britishsummertime — Lina Slim ❄️🇪🇺 (@slimlina) June 6, 2017

12. Wondering why you still haven’t moved to Spain.

Heavy rain & high winds in London. If I'd wanted weather like this I'd be living in the North Sea. Stop it. — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) June 6, 2017

13. Being baffled by how unprepared we always are for rain.

London, where terror attacks have no/minimal impact on the trains but rain fucks everything up. pic.twitter.com/S6dgRrLNIj — Hawksmoor (@HawksmoorLondon) June 6, 2017

14. Realising that even the computers can’t deal with this shit.

Are you serious, Google Assistant? pic.twitter.com/2lnXpK3TIu — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) June 6, 2017

15. Accepting your inevitable fate for choosing to live in Britain.