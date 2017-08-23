All Sections
    NEWS
    23/08/2017 10:44 BST | Updated 23/08/2017 10:55 BST

    British Tourist Toby Robyns Held In Turkish Jail For Collecting Coins On Snorkelling Trip

    The ambulance driver faces three years behind bars.

    A British tourist has been arrested in Turkey after he reportedly attempted to fly home with a handful of coins he found while snorkelling.

    Toby Robyns was detained at Bodrum airport on Friday on suspicion of “finding Turkish artefacts without notifying authorities”, The Sun said.

    The 52-year-old father-of-five, from Southwick, West Sussex, discovered the 13 coins while snorkelling during a two-week holiday in Turgutreis and tried to take them home as a souvenir, the newspaper said.

    Ambulance driver Toby Robyns could be facing three years in a Turkish jail 

    He is reportedly being held at Milas prison while he waits to hear whether he will be charged. The ambulance driver faces a three-year prison term if found guilty.

    James Stoneham, a family friend, said: “This was harmless fun on a holiday.

    “When he went to get his flight home they dragged him off and searched his hand luggage.”

    A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are assisting a British man following his arrest in Bodrum and remain in contact with his family and the Turkish authorities.”

