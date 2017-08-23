A British tourist has been arrested in Turkey after he reportedly attempted to fly home with a handful of coins he found while snorkelling.

Toby Robyns was detained at Bodrum airport on Friday on suspicion of “finding Turkish artefacts without notifying authorities”, The Sun said.

The 52-year-old father-of-five, from Southwick, West Sussex, discovered the 13 coins while snorkelling during a two-week holiday in Turgutreis and tried to take them home as a souvenir, the newspaper said.