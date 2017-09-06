Naturally people have been eagerly awaiting Edward Enninful’s first Vogue covershoot, ever since it was announced that he would be the first male and black editor to head the British edition.

The magazine teased a sneak peak of their October cover on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday 6 September, confusing followers as to whether or not this is Enninful’s first cover.

’Tis not.

But the shoot featuring Zoe Kravitz is beautiful and worth a look anyway.

@ZoeKravitz takes to the new cover of British Vogue

The talented actress is a fire-cracking combo of beautiful, elegantly edgy and effortlessly stylish all in one, with her pixie hair cut and nonchalant expression.

Photographed by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Kate Phelan, Kravitz opens up about life in America after Trump.

The Mad Max star told Vogue: “[It’s] dark. It’s beyond farcical. It’s not funny, but you almost have to laugh,” she said. “I just called my mum and we were talking about Trump firing the head of the FBI, and we both started laughing.”

She shared the cover with her fans on Instagram:

Fans, aware that Alexandra Shulman has just left her post as Editor-In-Chief, mistakenly jumped to the conclusion that this must be Enninful’s first cover.

To say some are reading a little too much into it is an understatement: “yasssssssssss a new era begins,” one wrote.

Another wrote: “The new (cover) since the Edward Enningful.”

But, alas, not yet. Enningful’s first cover will actually drop with the December issue. The person responsible for the October and November covers is, not the ghost of Shulman’s past, but the deputy editor: Emily Sheffield.