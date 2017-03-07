Queensland Police said officers noticed she was visibly distressed and had injuries to her face before they found a man, also 22, hiding in a small alcove in the vehicle.

He was arrested and appeared in court on Monday charged with a string of offences, including four counts of rape, eight counts of assault and four counts of strangulation.

Beverly Page, the owner of a service station which caught the woman on CCTV shortly before being rescued, said: “She was distressed and she was crying and she had two black eyes and she had marks on the side of her neck.”

Police said the alleged offences began on January 2 and took place up until the arrest in Warrego Highway, Mitchell, which is around 300 miles from Brisbane on Australia’s east coast.