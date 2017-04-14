A British woman in her early 20s has been stabbed to death in Jerusalem on the city’s tram system.

She’s been named as student, Hannah Bladon, by Israel’s ambassador to the UK, Mark Regev.

Israeli police say a 57-year-old Palestinian man is the perpetrator and forces apprehended him at the scene.

Spokeswoman Luba Samri said the man attacked the woman as she traveled on the light rail near Jerusalem’s Old City.

The area was packed with Christians celebrating Good Friday and Jews celebrating Passover, reports the Press Association.

She was taken to hospital where she died of her wounds.

A video purporting to be the moment the attacker was apprehended shows a chaotic scene on the city’s tram system.