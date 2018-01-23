Britney Spears Fans Are Losing It Over The News She's Headlining Brighton Pride

Britney Spears delighted fans here in the UK on Tuesday (23 January) morning, with the news that she’s headlining Brighton Pride - and performing five other dates in England and Scotland this summer.
The pop superstar will bring her ‘Piece Of Me’ concert to the annual celebration on Saturday 4 August and when the announcement was made, it sent Twitter into quite a spin:
Unsurprisingly, the Brighton Pride website wasn’t quite ready for the rush though most people got there in the end…
After taking to the stage, Britney will head off on a short jaunt around Europe - performing in Germany, Denmark and Sweden - before returning to the UK for the following dates:
- 17 August 2018 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough
- 18 August 2018 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
- 20 August 2018 – Dublin
- 22 August 2018 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow
- 24 August 2018 – The O2, London
Britney’s ‘Piece Of Me’ Las Vegas residency saw the ‘Toxic’ star take to the stage 250 times across five years.
The total revenue from ticket sales tipped over the $100 million (£93m) mark, with over 900,000 tickets being sold.
Find out how to get tickets for the tour dates here.