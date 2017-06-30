Britney Spears clearly had a point to prove in her concert in Singapore on Thursday (29 June), following her comments about her vocal abilities not getting enough recognition.

Earlier this week, Britney gave an interview where she brushed off accusations that she no longer sings live, dismissing claims that her live shows are entirely lip synced.

She told an Israeli TV station: “Because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback... there’s a mixture of my voice and playback.

“It really pisses me off because I’m busting my ass out there and singing at the same time. And nobody ever really gives me credit for it.”

We’ll admit it, we were a little sceptical when we first read these quotes, but she seemed determined to prove her detractors wrong during an impromptu moment in her latest live show, which she dedicated to her bodyguard, Jason.

Addressing her Singapore audience, she explained: “I have a really special friend tonight. He’s been with me… I’m gonna cry… for, like, five years. He’s one of my favorite people. His name is Jacob. Everyone, let’s sing happy birthday!”

She then launched into a live rendition of ‘Happy Birthday To You’ which, admittedly, isn’t exactly the most vocally challenging of songs. But she somehow managed to turn it into a heartfelt, Christina Aguilera-esque ballad:

Britney Spears singing Happy Birthday on her last show with her REAL VOICE and she sounds amazing! pic.twitter.com/HSaekP4XPK — Britney Spears Facts (@facts_britney) June 30, 2017

You show ’em*, Britney!

(*yeah alright, us.)

Britney is currently gearing up for a concert in Tel Aviv, which hit headlines earlier this year, as it wound up being indirectly responsible for the delay of an election in Israel.

