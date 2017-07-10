Brits Are Livid After A Food Critic Described Mince On Toast As A ‘British Comfort Classic’

When it comes to comfort food, us Brits get pretty attached to our dishes. After all, it’s often pretty miserable and grey here, so we need all the culinary TLC we can get. So when an American publication described mince on toast as a “quintessential British comfort classic” it all kicked off on Twitter.

Watch: Mince meat on toast is a quintessential British comfort classic https://t.co/hq9PxFZSe8 pic.twitter.com/HdpPV7K1I8 — Eater (@Eater) July 10, 2017

Nick Solares, restaurant editor and host of the publication’s ‘The Meat Show’, experienced the dish at The Quality Chop House, a modern British restaurant, butcher’s and shop located in Farringdon, London. Solares, who is based in New York, is a Brit himself, but it didn’t stop people from up and down the country jumping in to have their say on the matter and let’s just say it got a little heated. Some denied the dish was British at all...

Never ever ever ever ever, ever ever in a month of Sundays ever ever has anyone in Britain eaten this mess. — Neil Claxton (@MintRoyale) July 10, 2017

This is not a thing — Periwinkle Jones (@peachesanscream) July 10, 2017

Pretty sure this is a New Zealand dish pic.twitter.com/vD2WZPkI4o — Hanna Flint (@HannaFlint) July 10, 2017

While others claimed they ate the dish decades ago as children.

My grandad used to cook it for us as kids. Not had it in years but fancy some now — OurKid (@Eekyrich) July 10, 2017

we used to be given it as a 'treat' when the grown ups had chilli - still prefer it to chilli :) — Poppy 🚴💯💪 (@PoppyCocktails) July 10, 2017

There were those who it sounds more like something to be eaten after a night out...

The only brit to have eaten this must've been some enterprising pisshead who came home to a fridge of exactly beef mince and bread. — Jamie (@Mowgers) July 10, 2017

While others tried to issue a helpful correction...

Dear God, no it isn't. You mean beans. It's BEANS on toast. — Louise (@UncannyVal) July 10, 2017

In Britain we call mince meat “cheese”. Cheese on toast is a very popular dish in the U.K. Ask anyone about cheese on toast & they’ll agree — Bert Swattermain (@BertSwattermain) July 10, 2017

A few people believed that it was all one big wind up.

The most British thing about this is that a deadpan British person once told someone this was absolutely a British thing to eat. — Dr Congo (@Samuellificatio) July 10, 2017

Who told you this? I think they were pulling your leg — Mr Malky (@MrMalky) July 10, 2017