A quarter of all Brits who backed Brexit believe they were misled by the Leave campaign and almost one-in-10 now say they would change their vote if a second EU referendum was held.

According to a poll by Opinium, 26% of all Leave voters say they were misled by the Brexit campaign which promised voters £350m a week extra for the NHS.

When respondents were asked whether they believed the NHS bus pledge, a quarter of all voters said they did. Of Leave voters, 35% said they did, and 16% of Remain voters.

More than a year after the June 23 referendum, of all voters, half say the Leave campaign was misleading. Nineteen percent said it was truthful.