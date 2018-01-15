Brits Lose Almost A Week's Holiday Allowance On Average Because They Aren't Taking Time Off Work

There’s nothing quite like taking time off. Whether you go on a beach holiday, ski trip, city break or even a staycation, spending time away from the stresses of daily life can do wonders for you. But new research has revealed more than half of the population (52%) have left over holiday allowance, the majority of which (64%) have ended up losing days completely. The poll, commissioned by British Airways, showed that Brits lose on average four days per year - that’s almost a week of valuable vacation time being squandered.

When asked why they do not take all of their annual leave, more than half (49%) said they were too busy at work (49%), followed by almost a fifth (16%) feeling guilty for using all their holiday allowance each year. This might explain why more than two-thirds (69%) of Brits did not take a two week holiday at all last year. Commenting on the findings, Nick Hewer, former advisor on The Apprentice, said: “As an employer, a happy work force is key to having a happy, and most importantly, a successful business. Employees need time off work to unwind and relax in order to perform to the best they can.”