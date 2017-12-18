Brits Would Rather Discuss Sex Than Their Own Mental Health At Work, Survey Reveals

Brits would rather talk to colleagues about relationship issues, money problems and sex than broach the topic of mental health.

That’s according to a new survey from Time to Change, which polled 2,000 British workers and discovered that mental health remains one of the last taboos in the workplace.

Time to Change is now urging the public to take the opportunity to check in with their colleagues in the lead up to, and during, the festive period.

Natalie Hall works for the police force and has depression. She said that while some colleagues have been supportive about her mental health problem, many are not sure how to help.

“Christmas is a particularly difficult time, I don’t feel comfortable in social situations including the office Christmas party, and there’s constant talk of it,” she said. “I can’t drink due to medication and I get incredibly anxious in large groups and in bars.

“I was very unwell with depression last year, to the point where I no longer wanted to live, but even then I was reluctant to say anything to my colleagues. I would often be visibly distressed, yet most people would look the other way. I felt very alone and like nobody cared.”