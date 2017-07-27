Parts of south London were brought to a standstill after a burst water main caused havoc.
Brixton Hill was awash with water on Thursday morning after a huge crack appeared in the road.
The street was cordoned off from 5am, the Evening Standard reported.
The street remained closed into the morning while authorities worked to try to solve the issue.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area as roads were jammed with buses on diversion.
Commuters were left struggling to get to work thanks to the incident...
A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for the disruption our burst water main on Brixton Hill is causing today.
“We’ve got a large team there making the area safe and ready to plan the repair, and we’ll do this as quickly as possible.”