Wow! Only two episodes in, and already ‘Broadchurch’ Series 3 has exercised its grip on us, similar to the first series, courtesy of the great performances all round, haunting music and, above all, the mystery.

Have you guessed who assaulted Trish yet? Or any of the other secrets clearly preoccupying the residents of this picturesque coastal town, as Detectives Hardy and Miller continue their investigation...

The questions we’re pondering after episode 2...

1. Why was rope factory manager Leo so resistant to helping the police with their enquiries? A reticence the detectives dealt with, with admirable aplomb, it has to be said.

2. Why did Miller have to read out the contents of the police submission form to Leo? Can’t he read? Is that significant?

3. What was the fight at the party REALLY about between Jim Atwood and his wife’s boss, Ed Burnett? Apart from the fact that “he’s a knob”, obviously…