1. This new attack on Laura Benson that’s just been reported - the same assailant? Certainly sounds like it, with such similar detail, but that would make it someone not intent on hurting Trish, but instead a more random culprit, hardly the stuff of TV crime drama. Unless the two assaults are related, without it necessarily being the same perpetrator…

2. “She’ll be figuring something’s up.” Well, yes. What on earth does Trish’s daughter think Jim and Trish are talking about by the beach?

3. Why was Trish so intent on letting Cath know about her tryst with Jim? She seemed to be almost enjoying her power over him. A newly-felt indignation for her treatment by men, by Jim in particular, or was she actually out to get Cath? It was never going to end well...

4. … and it didn’t. Wow, what a scene between Trish and Cath (both actresses at the TOP of their game). And now Cath’s gone very, very dark. What does she have on her now estranged husband? And how’s she going to use it?

5. Meanwhile, “You have no idea what you’ve let yourself in for” was Jim’s surly response to Trish. Was that a threat of his own?

6. Ed’s very annoyed by every other man in town, it seems - first denying Ian a caravan, and then giving Jim a good seeing-to. Where else might his anger lead?