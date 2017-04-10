Only two episodes of ‘Broadchurch’ left to go. Ever.

While we chew on that thought, there are still a multitude of loose ends to tie up, family dysfunctions to be healed, mysteries to be solved. How writer Chris Chibnall is going to sort all this lot out in 120 remaining minutes is anyone’s guess.

Just for starters tonight, could we please be told...

1. Shouldn’t the police really already know that one of their officers is the daughter of Ed Burnett, one of their chief suspects? Even if it doesn’t occur to her to tell them, I mean? Yes, this bubbling undercurrent all came to a glorious head. DS Ellie Miller was promoted to “head of bollockings” after last week’s showdown with Kate Harford, but David Tennant has never been better than when he had to dismiss the young police officer from the station.