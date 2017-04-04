There remain only two more hours of ‘Broadchurch’. Sob. Yes, we know, this is terrible news, particularly with so many loose ends to tie up, so many mysteries to be resolved, and so many characters to get their comeuppance.

With Lenny Henry’s tragic store manager Ed Burnett currently in the frame for the attack on Trish, the woman he’s longtime loved, it would seem that detectives Hardy and Miller have their work cut out connecting him with the previous crimes that have crossed their desk. On the other hand, it seems a bit early on in the series for Ed to be the culprit. What about that taxi driver? What about that twine specialist? Somebody with a missing football sock? Ho hum... here’s a sneak peek of next week’s penultimate episode 7...