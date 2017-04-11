The time has come. We’ve arrived at the finale, of this third series of the coastal whodunnit, and of the wider phenomenon of ‘Broadchurch’ in general.

Tonight at 10pm, we’ll know who attacked Trish Winterman at her best friend’s birthday party, and we might have learned the other mysteries still clouding the scenic spot.

We still have these questions that need answering in the final episode, but Detectives Alec Hardy and Ellie Miller had a breakthrough in the final moments of the penultimate episode - another sock found in the grounds of Axehampton House, containing the DNA of one of their suspects yet to be revealed to us. It’s just as well - DI Hardy is becoming ever more Taggart-like in his frustration at not solving the case at hand, as well as dealing with the oafs making his daughter’s life a misery.

So, in the absence of the DNA being revealed, what other clues do we have as to the crime’s culprit? Well...