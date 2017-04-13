All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    13/04/2017 11:01 BST

    'Broadchurch' Final Episode 8 Teaser Sees David Tennant Finally Lose It With A Suspect

    One more episode to go.

    It’s only four more sleeps until the very last episode of ‘Broadchurch’, when Detectives Hardy and Miller uncover the identity of Trish Winterman’s attacker, and a bunch of other residents’ secrets while they’re about it. 

    The suspect list remains long - from unrequited lover Ed Burnett, to spooky taxi driver Lucas, to cocky Jim Atwood - but in the final hour, it seems the police officers may have found their man, although it doesn’t seem as though that’s making David Tennant’s frustrated screen alter ego any happier, judging by this sneak peek...  

    We’ve reviewed the list of suspects and come up with our own conclusions here. 

    Wherever the mystery lies, it will have to be solved by 10pm on Easter Monday, because there is no more ‘Broadchurch’ after that. Ever. Yes, we know.

    ‘Broadchurch’ concludes on Easter Monday at 9pm on ITV.  

