It’s only four more sleeps until the very last episode of ‘Broadchurch’, when Detectives Hardy and Miller uncover the identity of Trish Winterman’s attacker, and a bunch of other residents’ secrets while they’re about it.

The suspect list remains long - from unrequited lover Ed Burnett, to spooky taxi driver Lucas, to cocky Jim Atwood - but in the final hour, it seems the police officers may have found their man, although it doesn’t seem as though that’s making David Tennant’s frustrated screen alter ego any happier, judging by this sneak peek...