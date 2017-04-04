‘Broadchurch’ Latest Episode Had Twitter In Tears As Inspired Fan Theories Get Darker

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead*
We’re still two weeks away from the ‘Broadchurch’ finale, but the tension reached almost unbearable levels during Monday night’s episode.
It culminated in that - quite literal - cliffhanger. Did he jump? We have another week to find out, but we don’t have a good feeling about it.
The heartbreaking ending left Twitter both shocked and heartbroken...
We still seem no closer to uncovering whodunnit, and the theories are getting more inspired - and darker - by the week...
And some people are giving Miller and Hardy a run for their money in the investigation stakes...
But in between the upset and theorising there was a smattering of humour too. Lenny Henry’s character Ed Burnett featured heavily after it was discovered he’d been stalking Trish. And it didn’t go unnoticed that his voice could be heard advertising Premier Inn during one of the ad breaks…
‘Broadchurch’ continues next Monday (10 April) at 9pm on ITV.