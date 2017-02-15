‘Broadchurch’ fans are currently awaiting the third and final series of the show, and ITV have now confirmed exactly when it will be back: Monday 27 February.
While the exact plot details are being kept under lock and key, there are lots of things we do know already and for its third outing, ‘Broadchurch’ will focus entirely on a completely new case, and while its principal stars are set to return, a number of new faces will also be joining the cast.
But who are they? And what will the case entail? Here’s everything we know (so far!) about the new series…
When’s it on?
Easy: Monday 27 February. The show will be back in the 9pm slot.
What’s the storyline?
A trailer released in late January revealed the plot for the new episodes, which will focus on a sexual assault that has taken place at a party - though the clip gave very little else away besides this key point.
‘Broadchurch’ executive producer Jane Featherstone has provided more details, stating: “We start the final series in the trilogy three years on from the last series, five years on from the start.
“There is a bold new crime story which forces us to ask whether the town has a crack running through it caused by Danny Latimer’s death; is this new crime somehow the long-term legacy of that dark moment?
“Our central characters must contend with this possibility as they battle to make hope, friendship and love triumph over fear and suspicion, as a host of new suspects present themselves.”
Which characters are returning?
David Tennant and Olivia Colman have reprised their roles as DI Alec Hardy and DS Ellie Miller, while Jodie Whittaker and Andrew Buchan are also back as Beth and Mark Latimer.
Other familiar faces include Arthur Darvill, playing local Vicar Paul Coates, Carolyn Pickles as paper editor Maggie Radcliffe and Adam Wilson, once again portraying Ellie’s son, Tom.
And what about the new ones?
There will also be a series of (very well-known) new additions, including former ‘Coronation Street’ star Julie Hesmondhalgh, who plays Trish, the victim of the assault.
Lenny Henry, Georgina Campbell, Sarah Parish, Charlie Higson and Mark Bazeley will also be appearing, though their characters are yet to be revealed.
Will it be similar to the second series?
In short: no. It seems bosses are hoping that the new case makes the episodes seem much more like the highly-praised first series, rather than the not-so-brilliant second one.
Arthur Darvill previously hinted at this move, stating: “I loved the second series of ‘Broadchurch’ - I think it was really necessary to tell that part of the story - but I think this series has more of the feel of the first.”
