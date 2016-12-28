There’s been so much quality TV drama this year, the bar has most definitely been raised for 2017.

One of the shows most qualified to answer that call will be the third season of ‘Broadchurch’, set to return to our screens early in the year.

The first series, broadcast in 2013, was one of those once-in-a-while dramas that got everyone talking, chewing on the clues, tuning in by ever greater numbers week after week, and guessing: Who killed Danny Latimer?

The second series was ambitious but ultimately ill-judged in revisiting the same story again, but with different characters, and left viewers non-plussed.

However, TV bosses have promised a new slant for Series 3 - returning characters, but with a brand new tale to tell. We already know that David Tennant and Olivia Colman will return as detectives Alec Hardy and Ellie Miller. Alongside them will be Arthur Darvill as the Reverend Coates, Jody Whittaker and Andrew Buchan as the bereaved Latimers. Also in action again will be Carolyn Pickles as newspaper editor Maggie Radcliffe, and villain of the hour Joe Miller, played by Matthew Gravelle. Big names to join the cast this time around include Lenny Henry and Julie Hesmondhalgh, Roy Hudd and Sarah Parrish in roles yet to be explained. We’ve already been told that Hardy and Miller will investigate a serious sexual assault that takes place in Broadchurch, and the emotional damage it causes everyone connected to the crime and the victim.

The debut trailer, courtesy of BBC America, reveals all the distinct Dorset coastline moodiness that so entranced viewers first time around - while it is tantalising short, what else can we take from it?

ITV Tom Miller seems to be a boy with things on his mind...

THAT cliff - the one from where Danny Latimer met his death in the first series, and where Charlotte Rampling stomped so meaningfully in the second, it’s there again. MORE INTENSE STARES from detectives Hardy and Miller, as well as the enigmatic Reverend Coates. No doubt, he’ll be the keeper of secrets once again. TOM MILLER, the son of detective Ellie and villain Joe, looking as though he has more to say to officials about events. Fans will remember it was his courtroom testimony that undid his friend Danny’s father Mark Latimer last time around. What else does he still know?

ITV Mark Latimer (Andrew Buchan) is once again in the centre of the action

BACK IN ACTION, Phoebe Waller-Bridge back in action as barrister Abby Thompson. So more courtroom showdowns look ahead of us, particularly emotive ones including a child’s testimony. WHAT ELSE? We already know that this will be the very final time we meet the residents of Broadchurch. Chris Chibnall, who created the series but is heading off to replace Steven Moffat at the helm of ‘Doctor Who’, has already said: “We have one last story to tell, featuring both familiar faces and new characters. “I hope it’s a compelling and emotional farewell to a world and show that means so much to me.”

