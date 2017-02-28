All Sections
    28/02/2017 12:28 GMT

    ‘Broadchurch’ Season 3 Episode 2 Preview Clip Puts Cath’s Husband In The Spotlight

    Here's a sneak peek at what's happening next week...

    ‘Broadchurch’ returned on fine form on Monday (27 February) night, with the first episode of series three introducing viewers to Trish, who was the victim of a sexual assault at a party.

    While bosses are keeping exact details of how the series will develop under wraps, we can now share this preview of next week’s episode, which shows Jim - the husband of Trish’s friend Cath - being asked to give a full statement and DNA sample.

    ITV Pictures
    Mark Bazeley plays Sarah Parish's on-screen husband

    In the video (which you can watch above) David Tennant’s DI Alec Hardy is seen telling Jim that what he’s asking for is standard procedure, and that the sample is voluntary, but it seems clear that he’s already being lined up as a potential suspect.

    In the series opener, viewers learned that Jim had condoms with wrappers matching the one found at the scene in his car glove box, but this is ‘Broadchurch’, so surely they haven’t identified the guilty culprit this early on?

    ITV Pictures
    Olivia and David are back 

    Monday’s episode was a huge hit with fans, and many are already calling for Julie Hesmondhalgh to receive recognition when the TV Baftas roll around.

    Rape Crisis have also spoken out on ITV’s decision to centre the series on a sexual assault case, claiming that it could help survivors find their voice.

    The next episode of ‘Broadchurch’ airs on Monday 6 March. Catch up on all the latest ‘Broadchurch’ news and spoilers here.  

