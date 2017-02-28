‘Broadchurch’ returned on fine form on Monday (27 February) night, with the first episode of series three introducing viewers to Trish, who was the victim of a sexual assault at a party. While bosses are keeping exact details of how the series will develop under wraps, we can now share this preview of next week’s episode, which shows Jim - the husband of Trish’s friend Cath - being asked to give a full statement and DNA sample.

ITV Pictures Mark Bazeley plays Sarah Parish's on-screen husband

In the video (which you can watch above) David Tennant’s DI Alec Hardy is seen telling Jim that what he’s asking for is standard procedure, and that the sample is voluntary, but it seems clear that he’s already being lined up as a potential suspect. In the series opener, viewers learned that Jim had condoms with wrappers matching the one found at the scene in his car glove box, but this is ‘Broadchurch’, so surely they haven’t identified the guilty culprit this early on?

ITV Pictures Olivia and David are back